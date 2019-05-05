St. Stephen College under Delhi University might issue prospectus and initiate the application process for admission for 2019 batch on May 6th, according to Indian Express. Since the college is deemed as a religious minority and 50% of seats are reserved for Christians, St Stephen along with Jesus and Mary College under DU have a separate admission process.

The college will activate the link for admission along with DU admission process and thus the exact date of initiation of admission process cannot be specified unless DU gives a concrete date for its admission process.

An official from the college said to Indian Express, “It (admission process) will only start once the link to university admissions is activated. In case it will not be activated by May 6, we will update on our website accordingly.”

Unlike other colleges under DU which conducts its admission via central process, St Stephen and Jesus & Mary College have their own admission process, entrance test and cut-off marks.

Students have to register and pay the admission fee for DU central admission process and use the form number generated in the central process to apply for these colleges on its website.

Indian Express reports that St Stephen College has 410 seats across 10 courses. In 2018, the college had registered a cut-off mark for Economics (Hons) of 98.75% for Commerce students, 98% for Humanities, and 97.5% for Science students. Maths (Hons) subject’s cut-off marks was 90%.