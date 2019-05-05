Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had started the online application process for Group C recruitment from April 16th on its website - mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in. Notably, tomorrow which is May 6th is the last date to apply for the same. The recruitment drive is to fill combined 234 vacancies for Excise Sub Inspector, Tax Assistant and Clerk-Typist posts. Eligible candidates are hereby advised to apply for the posts before the last date.

A common preliminary examination for Maharashtra Group C services combined will be held on June 16th, 2019 across 37 district examination centres in the state. On the other hand, the Main examination is scheduled to begin from October 6th, common paper I for all posts, followed by a separate paper II for all three positions on October 13th, 20th and November 3rd.

How to apply for MPSC Group C services recruitment 2019

Visit the online application portal for MPSC - mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in First time applicants will first have to register in order to start applying for the recruitment Login with your credentials and choose Maharashtra Group C service recruitment 2019 Fill your individual information and make the online fee payment for the exam Download the submitted application for future reference

The post wise vacancies are as follows: 33 vacancies for excise sub inspector, 126 for Tax Assistant and lastly 68 plus 7 posts for Marathi and English Clerk-Typist vacancies respectively. Candidates can access the detailed notification about the vacancies and recruitment process from this direct link here.