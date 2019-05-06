Nalanda Open University (NOU) has released the schedule the 2019 B.Ed admission second counselling today, May 6th, 2019. The link to access the counselling schedule seems to be down for now but is expected to be available soon. The first counselling was conducted from April 17th to April 30th, 2019 and now the details for the second counselling has been released.

The candidates can access the counselling schedule at the official website where a link for the same is placed on the left panel. Alternatively, one can click on this direct link to access the schedule. Students can also check their allotment and pay the acceptance fees of Rs. 2000 to participate in the counselling in this link.

There are around 350 colleges who will be conducting admissions for their programmes through this entrance exam. The list of colleges can be accessed in this link.

The result for the entrance exam was declared on March 20th and the counselling process began on March 24th. Nalanda Open University conducts the Bihar B.Ed entrance exam and counselling process for admission to all colleges in the state of Bihar that provides B.Ed courses.