Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has activated links for students to upload their 12th standard qualifying examination marks of May 3rd, 2019. Students who are not from Karnataka education board and who have participated in the Karnataka CET 2019 exam need to manually fill the examination marks that they have obtained for class 12th on or before May 15th, 2019.

KEA had conducted the CET 2019 examination on April 29th and April 30th and answer keys for the same were generated on May 2nd, 2019. All the candidates who have given the exam from CBSE, ICSE or other state boards need to manually upload the QE marks at the official website, kea.kar.nic.in/cet_2019.htm. The students appearing in the CET exam and who have given the 12th board exam from the state board do not have to do this step.

CBSE had declared the 12th class result on May 2nd and CISCE has confirmed today that they will be declaring the ISC 2019 result tomorrow, May 7th, at 3.00 pm. Students from other boards are advised to follow the result schedule closely and need to make sure they do not miss the QE marks upload deadline.

Candidates can upload the QE marks by clicking on this direct link and enter the log-in details.

The courses for which Karnataka CET is conducted include Engineering, Technology, Farm Science courses [i,e., Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B,V,Sc, & A.H.), B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio Technology), B.Sc.(Hons) Community Science, B,Tech (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.F,Sc (Fisheries), B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op),1 and B.Pharm & Pharm-D courses for the year 2019-20.