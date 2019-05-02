Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka CET 2019 examination provisional answer keys. Candidates who had participated in the KCET 2019 examination can download the answer keys for all the four subjects from the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

The subjects for which answer keys are available are Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. The candidates can download th answer keys from the website and raise objections, if any, on the same website from May 4th, 2019. The last day to submit objection is May 8th, 2019.

The direct link for provisional answer keys for various subjects are as follows: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.

KEA had conducted the Karnataka CET 2019 examination on April 29th and April 30th, 2019. Karnataka CET examination is conducted for admissions into professional courses offered by various institutions in the state of Karnataka.

Howto access KCET 2019 answer keys:

Visit the Karnataka Exam Authority official website. Click on CET-2019 link on the right panel. A new page will open which will have links for answer keys for various subjects. Click on the relevant link to download the answer keys which can be printed out.

The courses for which Karnataka CET is conducted includes Engineering, Technology, Farm Science courses [i,e., Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B,V,Sc, & A.H.), B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio Technology), B.Sc.(Hons) Community Science, B,Tech (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.F,Sc (Fisheries), B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op),1 and B.Pharm & Pharm-D courses for the year 2019-20.