PM surveys cyclone damage, praises CM Naveen Patnaik for “good planning”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s handling of Cyclone Fani after carrying out an aerial survey this morning to review the damage after the storm that has killed over 30 people in the state.
Almost 1 million people from Odisha were evacuated to nealy 5,000 temporary shelters hours before the cyclone made a landfall in Odisha on Friday.
Mobile services have been restored partially in Bhubaneswar and Puri and in both the cities, about 70 per cent water supply will be restored by Sunday evening, a home ministry official said.
At least 40 dead in Russian plane’s fiery emergency landing
At least 40 people were killed when a Russian airliner burst into flames while making an emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday evening, officials said.
The Sukhoi SSJ100 operated by national airline Aeroflot had 73 passengers and five crew members on board when it touched down and sped down a runway spewing huge flames and black smoke.
Donald Trump threatens to hike tariffs on $200 bn of Chinese imports
President Donald Trump turned up the pressure on China on Sunday, threatening to hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.
Trump’s comments, delivered on Twitter, came as a Chinese delegation was scheduled to resume talks in Washington on Wednesday aimed at resolving a trade war that has shaken financial markets and cast gloom over the world economy.