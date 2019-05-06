Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) has released admit cards for all the exams that are scheduled to be conducted in the month of May 2019. The admit cards for Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New May 2019 examination have been hosted at the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, for candidates to download.

ICAI will be conducting the exam from May 27th to June 11th, 2019. The exams were previously supposed to be conducted in the month of May itself; however, due to the Lok Sabha election, the exams had to be postponed. The detailed examination scheduled can be accessed in this link.

How to download ICAI CA 2019 exam admit card:

Visit the ICAI CA exam website. Click on the ‘Login/Register’ button on the home page. Enter the Login ID and Password and click on ‘Login’. The admit card can be accessed in the new page which needs to be downloaded and printed out.

ICAI also released a notification along with the admit card detailing the steps on how to download the admit card which can be accessed in this link. The notification also stated, “No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website.”

ICAI conducts exams for all the levels twice in a year, once in May and once in November. The result is for the May exam is generally declared in the month of July. However, will the postponed schedule affect the release of the result is not yet known.