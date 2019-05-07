National Testing Agency (NTA) released a notification confirming the new exam date for NEET 2019 UG examination for Odisha candidates. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will now be conducted on May 20th that is for Odisha candidates only. The exam was scheduled for May 5th but was postponed for candidates having their examination centre in Odisha owing to cyclone Fani.

In the official notification, NTA said that the admit cards for such candidates will be released shortly on the website - ntaneet.nic.in. The exam for the above candidates will now be held on May 20th from 10.00 am to 1.00 am. The centres of exam will remain the same. The revised Admit Cards are being issued shortly, the notification reads.

As reported earlier, several students in Karnataka that is as many as 500 students travelling in Hampi Express from Bellari and Hubbali could not appear for the NEET exam in Bengaluru due to at least an 8-hour delay that the train encountered. Numerous people through their tweets had asked HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to give these candidates another chance to appear for the examination. However, there has been no update on that front.

For latest updates and further information on the NEET (UG) -2019 Examination, please visit the website: www.ntaneet.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in as all Important Notices/Corrigendum/ Addendum/Updates etc. will only be uploaded on these websites.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted for admissions to MBBS courses imparted by all the institutions throughout India except AIIMS and JIPMER. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.