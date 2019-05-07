Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is apparently expected to declare the final results for Class 10th and 12th board exams soon on its website - pseb.ac.in. Several reports are currently doing the rounds that results are expected by next week without citing any credible source. Further, PSEB has not released any official notice regarding the result announcement, hence this new information needs to be considered with a pinch of salt.

A report by News18 Hindi suggests that the results for Class 12th exam will be announced prior to Class 10th. The report also goes ahead and mentions the speculative dates for both board exams, The Class 10th result is likely to be declared by May 15th while the Class 12th result could be released on May 8th which is tomorrow.

The PSEB conducted the Class 10th exams from March 15 to April 2, 2019, and Class 12th papers from March 1 to March 29, 2019. Last year in 2018, a total of 59.47 percent of students had passed in Class 10th exam. While 65.97 percent of students passed in the 12th standard.

Once the results are declared, students will be able to access the same using their roll number and date of birth details. In order to clear the exam, all the candidates need to scores at least 35 percent marks in the subject.