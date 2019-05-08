Punjab Secondary Education Board (PSEB) has declared the basic details and merit list for the 2019 10th class examination today. Punjab 10th class students have secured a pass percentage of 85.6% this year, which is a significant improvement from the 2018 result. The students can check their individual marks later in the day at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

Once the result link is activated, students can check their individual marks at this direct link.

The PSEB also released the merit list for the 2019 10th class examination. According to NDTV, Neha Verma with 99.5% from Ludhiana has topped the 10th class merit list. Nandini Mahajan was placed at the top of the merit list under Sport Quota.

In 2018, the board had declared the 10th class result on May 10th and students had received a pass percentage of 59.51%. Out of 3.68 lakh students who appeared for the PSEB SSC exam, 2.19 lakh students cleared it.

Thus this year, the overall pass percentage has improved by more than 25 per cent points. In 2018, girls managed to register a pass percentage of 69.13%, while the pass percentage for boys was just 52.13%.

The board refused to comment on PSEB 12th class board exam result. However, it is expected that the result will be available by end of this week.