TN Plus One result: TN 11th result declared; pass per cent 95%: LIVE UPDATE
The TN DGE is expected to declare the Tamil Nadu 2019 Plus One result today at 9.30 am at tnresults.nic.in
Director General of Examination, TN, has declared the Plus One or 11th class result for 2019 a while ago. Students can access the result at tnresults.nic.in. The link for the result was activated at 9.28 am. Students can feed in the Roll Number and Date of Birth and submit. The marks will be displayed on the screen.
Students can access the result at this direct link.
The overall pass percentage this year is 95% which is 3.7 percentage points more compared to last year. This year again girls have outdone boys with a pass percentage of 96.5%. Boys just about managed to garner a pass percentage of 93.3%.
The students from Computer stream scored a pass percentage of 98.2%, whereas Commerce and Science stream achieved a pass percentage of 97.4% and 93.9%, respectively. Erode students achieved the best result with 98% students clearing the exam.
How to check TN 2019 Plus One result:
- Visit the official website: tnresults.nic.in
- Click on the link ‘HSE +1 March 2019 result’. It will take you to a new page.
- Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth and submit
- The result will be displayed which can then be printed out for future use.
More than 9 lakh students have appeared for the Tamil Nadu Plus One examination this year. The examination for the Plus One exam was conducted from February 13th to February 22nd, according to India Express.
Check out our live update for TN Plus One 2019 examination
Live updates
9.53 am: Erode topped the district charts with 98% of students from the district clearing the exam.
9.51 am: The students of computer science had the best result with a pass percentage of 98.2% followed by science stream with 93.9% and Commerce with 97.4%. The vocational stream students managed to score 92.3%.
9:47 am: The students can submit request for revaluation and retotalling from May 10th to May 13th, according to TOI. The report further adds that only students who are applying for a copy of the answer sheet are allowed to apply for revaluation.
9:45 am: The overall pass percentage this year has increased by 3.7 percent points compared to 2018 when it was 91.3%.
9:43 am: It is not longer a surprise that girls have managed to score better than the boys. The pass percentage for girls this year is 96.5% and for boys 93.3%.
9:36 am: Times of India reports that students of Plus One have achieved a pass percentage of 95%.
9:29 am: DGE TN has declared the 2019 Plus One result. Here is the direct link to check the result.
9:26 am: DGE is expected to activate the link for HSE (+1) 2019 result at any moment now. Just 3 minutes left.
9:14 am: In 2018, the Department was supposed to announce the result at 9.30 but had declared it at 9.00 am. This year it seems the department is sticking to its original schedule of 9.30 am.
Where to check the TN 11th results 2019:
These are the official websites where the results will be displayed:
- www.tnresults.nic.in
- www.dge1.tn.nic.in
- www.dge2.tn.nic.in
8.50 am: Students will be able to submit an application for revaluation of their answer sheets on May 10, 11 and 13.
8.45 am: Students can check their results on either of the websites listed above. Once the results are declared the links will be activated.
8.39 am: The pass percentage in Plus Two exam this year was 91.3%. Girls managed to outdo boys with a pass percentage of 93.64% compared to 88.57%.
8.38 am: SSLC students had managed a pass percentage of 95.2%. The girls scored 97% pass percentage compared to boys who have scored 93.3%.
8.37 am: TN DGE has already released the Plus Two result on April 19th and SSLC result on April 29th.
8:34 am: The subject-wise pass percentage in 2018 was as follows: Biology exam 96.96%, Language 95.36%, Computer Science 95.31%, English 93.33%, Physics 93.0%, and Chemistry 92.74%.
8.32 am: The girls had performed better than boys in 2018 where they scored a pass percentage of 94.6%, whereas boys had managed 87.4%. More than 8.63 lakh students had appeared for the exam.
8.30 am: In 2018, the DGE had declared the Plus One examination result on May 30th where students had scored a pass percentage of 91.3%.
8.29 am: More than 9 lakh students have appeared for the Plus One or 11th class examination this year. The examination was conducted in the month of February.
TN 11th results 2019 date and timing:
8.27 am: DGE TN is all set to declare the 2019 Plus One result at 9.30 am today. Students can check the result at dge.tn.gov.in. and tnresults.nic.in