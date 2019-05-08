Kerala Plus Two result declared at keralaresults.nic.in; pass per cent 84.3%: Live Update
The students have scored a pass percentage of 84.33% for Plus Two this year.
Kerala Department of Higher Education has declared the Plus Two or 12th class result for 2019. The information was confirmed yesterday by several news outlets and now the result has been officially declared. Apart from the DHSE result, Vocational Higher Secondary Education or VHSE 2019 result has also be revealed.
Students can check the access result in direct links for DHSE and VHSE.
The result is available at keralaresults.nic.in website. Apart from this website, the result is also available at keralapareeksahabhavan.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.
Around 3.5 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala Plus Two examination this year and they have managed to score a pass percentage of 83.44%. Kozhikode topped the list among districts; however, Malappuram district had the highest number of A Plus students.
How to check Kerala Plus Two DHSE 2019 results online:
- Visit the official results website: keralaresults.nic.in
- Click on the link of DHSE result 2019 or VHSE result 2019, whichever is relevant.
- Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit.
- Students will be able to see and download their results.
Check out our Live Update on Kerala Plus Two result.
Live updates
12.13 pm: Kozhikode district registered the highest pass percentage and Pathanamtitta registered the lowest, according to Hindustan Times. Malappuram has the highest number of A Plus students out of a total 14,244 students who managed to get A Plus grade.
12.11 pm: Out of 3.5 lakh students who appeared in the exam, 3.11 lakh students have cleared it.
11.25 am: The Plus One result is expected to be declared in the month of May itself.
11.17 am: The result link for DHSE is active and students can click on this direct link to access the result.
The direct link to access the VHSE or Vocational Higher Secondary Education result is here.
11:15 am: The overall pass percentage has increased by less than 1 percentage point. In 2018, 83.75% students had cleared the exam.
11.12 am: NDTV reports that 84.33% of students have cleared the exam.
How to check Kerala Plus Two DHSE 2019 results online:
- Visit the official results website: keralaresults.nic.in
- Click on the link of DHSE result 2019.
- A new window will appear. Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit.
- Students will be able to see and download their results.
How to check Kerala Plus Two DHSE 2019 results via SMS:
DHSE Kerala will also make the result available via SMS. To check result through SMS, follow these steps:
1. Open the SMS Messenger / Text Messaging App
2. Type SMS KERALA12 REGISTRATION NUMBER
3. Send it to 56263
4. You will receive your Kerala 12th Result 2019 in the form of an SMS on your Mobile Phone with subjects and marks listed.
10.47 am: In 2018 Plus Two results, Kannur district registered the highest pass percentage of 86.75% while Pathanamthitta ranked last among the districts with 77.16%.
10.46 am: In 2018, the department had declared the Plus Two result on May 10th, 2018. The students had managed a pass percentage of 83.75%.
10:45 am: The result will be available for students to check at keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in
Kerala DHSE Plus Two 2019 result date and timing:
10:43 am: Kerala DHSE is expected to declare the 2019 Plus Two result within the next few hours. It was reported by Scroll.in that the result is expected to be out before 12.00 noon.