Andhra Pradesh 2019 LAWCET/PGLCET entrance exam preliminary answer keys have been released on May 7th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam can download the answer keys from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET and click on the relevant link.

Candidates can also raise objections against the answers on the preliminary answer keys. The objections need to be submitted by 5.00 pm on May 10th, 2019 and candidates are supposed to follow the instructions for submitting the objection available in this link.

The 2019 AP SCHE LAWCET/PGLCET examination process is being conducted by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu. The online entrance exam was conducted on May 6th, 2019.

Howto download AP LAWCET/PGLCET 2019 answer keys:

Visit the official AP LAWCET/PGLCET 2019 website. Click on the link for Exam Paper & Preliminary Answer Keys on the home page. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the relevant page. Click on the relevant subject under Master Question Paper or Master Answer Keys section and download them.

The AP SCHE conducted LAWCET and PGLCET examination for admission into regular LLB course (3 years and 5 years) and LLM course (2 years) for academic year 2019-20. The SCHE is expected to declare the result for LAWCET/PGLCET 2019 exam on May 17th, 2019.