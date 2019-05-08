Final results for Rajasthan Class 5th board examination are expected to be released soon by respective district boards and students or their guardians can check the results at RBSE website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Alternatively, the results will also be available at - rajresults.nic.in. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will host the results today which is May 8th.

This year the Class 5th examination was conducted from first week of April and continued till mid month. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their results online using their respective roll number. Last year in 2018, the 5th Class results were announced on May 5th.

The Class 5th results are in fact declared by the respective District board which is officially known as District Institute of Education and Training (DIET). Board examination is conducted at Class 5th level in Rajasthan aimed at improving the standard of education in the state. According to a Times of India report, Ajmer DIET has already declared their results for Class 5th exam 2019.

DIET’s in Rajasthan are responsible for conducting the examination at district, block level. Around 15 lakh students have appeared for the Class 5th exam this year, TOI report adds.