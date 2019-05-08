State Bank of India (SBI) has released the pre-examination training call letter for Probationary Office (PO) 2019 recruitment on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019. The pre-examination training is provided for candidates from the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, and Religious Minority communities and call letter/admit card for the same has been released at sbi.co.in.

The link to download the pre-examination training was activated on May 7th and will be active until May 25th, 2019. The pre-exam training will be conducted in the fourth week of May, details of which can be gathered from the call letter. At the time of the application, candidates from such communities had the option to indicate if they need the training and now training call letter for such candidates has been issued.

Candidates can download the pre-exam training call letter for SBI PO recruitment 2019 from this direct link.

The SBI has also made some changes in the exam centres for both Preliminary and Main examination, details of which can be accessed in this link.

SBI had issued the 2019 Probationary Officer notification on April 2nd and the application process went on until April 22nd, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,000 vacancies and the preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th. The call letter for the preliminary exam will be issued in the third week of May.

Howto download SBI PO 2019 Pre-Exam Training Call Letter: