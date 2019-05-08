Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB), colloquially known as CG Vyapam has started the application process for various English medium Teachers and Assistant Teachers as part of a huge 2019 teacher/professor recruitment from May 7th. This current batch of application is 152 vacancies for Teachers for English Medium and 153 vacancies each for Arts and Science Assistant Teachers for English medium.

The online applications for the recruitment have already begun on CG Vyapam website - cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. The last date to apply for direct recruitment is June 9th, 2019.

The recruitment is for Assistant Teacher, English medium, arts, and science group (SEAE 2019) under the Public Education Directorate and for Teacher (SETE 2019) vacancies. Examination for both the recruitments, SEAE and SETE will be conducted on August 11th 2019 in two different sessions. The SEAE 2019 exam will be held during the morning session from 9.00 am to 12.15 pm and the SETE will be conducted during the afternoon session which begins from 2.00 pm and will end at 5.15 pm.

The CGPEB had released a notification for more than 14 thousand vacancies for various positions in March and has been conducting phased application process for the same. The 14 thousand vacancies included various teaching and professorship positions for CG teaching management department.

Admit cards for SEAE and SETE recruitment exam will be available from August 2nd onwards till August 7th. All candidates who wish to appear for the exam must download their respective admit cards from the CG Vyapam website as no candidate without a valid hall ticket is allowed to appear for the exam.

The detailed instruction booklet on how to apply for the Teacher, Assistant Teacher recruitment is available on the website. Candidates are advised to go through it before they start applying. The direct link for all the information regarding various aspects of the recruitment is available here for SEAE and SETE.

The exam will be conducted in five examination centres across the state. Here is the link to the official press released which contains a list of important dates for the exam.

How to apply for CG PEB SEAE and SETE 2019 recruitment: