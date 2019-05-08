Council Of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has declared 2019 12th class or Higher Secondary Exam (HSE) result today, May 8th, 2019. The Manipur HSE 2019 examination result is now available at manresults.nic.in and indiaresults.com. The results were declared at 3.00 pm today.

Students can access their Manipur result HSE result at this direct link.

In Science stream, Michael Atom and Laishram Librada Singh secured the top position in the merit list by scoring 476 marks. For Arts, Oinam Barlin Meitei topped the merit list with 445 marks followed by Melody Moirangthem with 439 marks. In Commerce, the top position was grabbed by Gurumayum Roberto Sharma with 416 marks and second position was secured by Ngamsanglen Haokip with 397 marks.

The direct link for merit list can be accessed here for Science, Arts, and Commerce. List of toppers for individual subjects can be accessed in this link.

The COHSEM had conducted the 12th class exam and now the result has been declared. No further information on the pass percentage is available at the moment but is expected to be released soon.

Hore is how to access the Manipur COHSEM HSE result: