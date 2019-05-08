Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification today announcing examination scheduled for Junior Engineer, JE (IT), Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant posts recruitment. The notification is available on all RRB regional websites and can be accessed from there.

The RRB JE recruitment first stage computer based test is scheduled to begin from May 22nd onwards and admit card for the exam will be released 4 days prior to First Stage CBT Date mentioned in Exam City and Date Intimation. Further, the link for viewing of the exam city and intimation will be published in RRBs’ official websites shortly and candidates will be informed through their Registered Mobile and e-Mail ID, the notification states.

Announcement regarding the RRB JE, JE (IT), DMS, CMA recruitment was released in January 2019 and the exam will begin from May 22nd onwards. Moreover, RRB says that Activation of Mock Link for CBT first stage will be on May 12th, 2019. So all the candidates who have applied for the recruitment are to mark these important dates for preparation. Here is the direct link to official notification.

The CBT exam will consist of 100 multiple type questions and candidates will have 90 minutes to finish the examination. Also note that there is 1/3rd negative marking for every incorrect answer. Candidate must also bring Original ID proof, E-Call letter and passport size colour photograph without fail to the examination centre.

Candidates may login with their credentials on the above mentioned dates through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their Exam City, Date, Session, downloading Train Travel Authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and E-Call letter.