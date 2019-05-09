Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education(JKBOSE) has declared the Class 10th annual result for Kashmir division on their website - jkbose.ac.in. However, the website is currently unresponsive possibly due to heavy traffic on the page. Candidates who appeared for the 2019 board exams are advised to be patient and check for their scores in some time again.

JKBOSE Class 10th results can be checked using the candidate roll number or name. The Class 10th exam schedule for Kashmir division was released in early February and the exams were concluded in the month of March. Here is the direct link to check JKBOSE Class 10th results.

How to check JKBOSE Class 10th results

Visit the JKBOSE official website - jkbose.ac.in Click on the result section and then on JKBOSE Class 10 Kashmir division result You will redirected to a new page, here is the direct link to Class 10th results Enter your roll number or name and submit to view the Class 10th result Download the result for future reference

Students must note that only the marks scored in the Class 10th exam can be checked online via JKBOSE website. Students will have to visit their respective schools in order to collect the final marksheet and pass certificate later on. Further, the board is expected to update the website with relevant details on revaluation and compartmental examination process soon.