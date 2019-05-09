The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Andhra Pradesh has declared the result of AP PolyCET 2019 on the official website. The students who have appeared in the exam can access their results from the official website of the SBTET - myap.e-pragati.in. Candidates will be able to see their rank card by using the hall ticket number in the slot. The rank card will be used to allot the colleges during the counseling process.

A total of 1,31,839 had registered for the state-level entrance exam of which only 1,24,669 students appeared for the exam on 30th April, a report by Jagran Josh citing SBTET says. The exam was conducted on April 30th but the question paper had some errors. In light of that SBTET has given additional 8 marks to all the students in the AP PolyCET 2019 result.

How to check AP PolyCET 2019 result

Visit the AP PolyCET official website - myap.e-pragati.in Click on the link for AP PolyCET 2019 results Alternatively here is the direct link to results page Enter your hall ticket number and submit to view the results Save your result for future reference, as it will be required during the counselling process

AP PolyCET is a state-level entrance exam held to screen students for admission to Diploma courses in Govt., Aided, Private, Un-aided polytechnics as well as Private un-aided Engineering Colleges.

Here is the direct link to check AP PolyCET 2019 result

As the results have been declared now, students will be called in for a counselling round wherein they have to select the right course and college according to their PolyCET score. The rank card of PolyCET will be used to grant admission into colleges. A detailed schedule for counseling is expected to be released by SBTET soon.