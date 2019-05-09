Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued hall tickets today, May 9th, 2019, for several examinations scheduled next week. The examinations for which the hall tickets were released include Main Exam for 2018 Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering Services, 2018 Assistant Commissioner of Endowments in A.P. Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Service, and 2019 Assistant Director in A.P. Economics and Statistical Service.

Candidates who have registered or are eligible to participate in any of the above-mentioned examinations can download the hall tickets from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in, and click on the relevant link to download the hall ticket. Alternatively, candidates can click on this direct link to download the hall tickets for all the examinations.

All the examinations are scheduled for May 13th, May 14th, or May 15th, 2019. The Main exam for the 2018 AEE is scheduled to be held on May 14th and May 15th, the Main exam for Assistant Commissioner of Endowments is scheduled for May 13th and May 14th, and the Main exam for Assistant Director is scheduled for May 14th, 2019.

The result for AEE 2018 exam was declared on April 18th and all the candidates who have cleared the round can appear for the Main exam. Around 4000 candidates are eligible to appear for the Main exam for the 2018 AEE recruitment. The number of candidates who have applied for Assistant Commissioner is 557.