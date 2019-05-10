Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the 2018 Phase VI Computer-Based Test results for Matriculation level positions today, May 10th. This information is based on the result calendar that the SSC issues at regular intervals to inform the candidates on when to expect their results. Once declared, the result can be accessed at the SSC’s official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC had advertised more than 1000 Selection Post vacancies in September 2018 for which the application process ended on October 12, 2018. The positions were divided into three categories; Graduation level posts, High School level posts, and Matric level posts. The result for the remaining two levels is expected to be declared in the month of May itself.

SSC had conducted the 2018 Phase VI Matriculation exam from January 16th to January 18th, 2019, exams for other two levels were conducted from January 17th and to January 18th, 2019. The answer keys for exams for all the levels were released on March 3rd, 2019.

Howto access SSC Phase VI Matric level CBT exam results: