Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally released the 2017 Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-II result today, May 10th, 2019. After the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead yesterday, without wasting much time, the Commission has released the result at ssc.nic.in. All the successful candidates have qualified for the Tier-III stage of the exam, details of which will be released in the near future.

The Commission also released the cut-off marks for various levels along withe result and number of candidates who have qualified for the Tier-III exam. Details of number of candidates who have qualified for the Tier III is as follows:

SSC CGL 2017 Tier III details Name of the Position and Level Number of Candidates eligible for Tier III Tier-III for the post of Assistant Audit Officer for Document Verification: 3082 Tier-III for the post of Junior Statistical Officer for Document Verification: 3804 Tier-III for CPT and Document Verification: 19349 Tier-III for DEST and Document Verification: 35674

The candidates can access the write up for 2017 CGL exam Tier-II result under Latest News section at the official website or on this direct link. The write-up has details of cut-off marks for various categories and number candidates from various categories who have qualified for the Tier-III.

The list of candidates who have qualified for the Tier III for CGL 2017 is available in this direct link.

Yesterday, Scroll.in had reported that the SSC CGL 2017 Tier-II results will be available soon as the SC has given permission to SSC to release the result. The SSC CGL 2017 Tier-II paper had been leaked in social media in February 2018 and since then the exam has been under a lot of controversies.

SSC had conducted a re-examination of the paper in the month of March and later had also suggested a CBI inquiry on the leak which the centre had approved.

SSC on May 9th also released the tentative vacancy details for which it has been conducting the CGL 2017 examination. The details of the vacancy can be obtained at the official website under ‘Latest News’ section or candidates can click on this direct link to access the vacancy details.

How to access SSC CGL 2017 Tier-II results: