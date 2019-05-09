Supreme Court has finally allowed the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to release the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2017 Tier-II examination result. The apex court also formed a seven-member committee headed by a retired SC judge to suggest measures to government bodies to make the process of conducting examinations foolproof, report ANI.

After the go-ahead, the SSC is expected to release the CGL 2017 Tier-II results soon. Earlier in August 2018, SC had asked SSC to not release the CGL and CHSL 2017 result after allegations of a paper leak had surfaced for the Tier-II CGL examination. SC had questioned whether SSC can ensure that all the people who had benefited from the leak can be identified.

In February 2018, SSC CGL Tier-II examination papers had been leaked in social media and candidates had protested for many days outside the SSC office in New Delhi. SSC had conducted a re-examination of the paper in the month of March and later had also suggested a CBI inquiry on the leak which the centre had approved.

CBI in its report said that all the culprits around the case had been identified and had suggested that there is no need for re-examination. As reported earlier, the court in October 2018 had observed that it is impossible to identify and catch hold of all the candidates who might have benefited from the SSC CGL 2017 paper leak.

ANI reports that the committee formed by the SC today, May 9th, will constitute of SC judge GS Singhvi, former Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani, and scientist Vijay Bhatkar. This is in line with a previous suggestion made by the SC regarding a committee to oversee the process of SSC.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan along with Advocate Govind Jee representing Shantanu Kumar had filed a petition in the court asking the court to cancel the SSC CGL 2017 examination and to re-conduct the examination. The Centre had argued that the re-examination for all the papers was unnecessary as the leak was “extremely localised” and all the culprits have been identified and necessary action has been taken.