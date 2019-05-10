Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is expected to declare the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or 10th examination result next week, reports NDTV. There is no official confirmation for the same but the report states that according to regional outlets the evaluation process is over and some final steps are being undertaken.

NDTV had earlier reported that the SSC results might be delayed as board officials are busy with general and state elections. The election process in the state concluded on April 11th and since then the evaluation process has been undertaken in the state.

The report added that the results are most likely expected to be declared on May 14th; however few days of delay is quite possible. More than 6 lakh students have appeared for the AP SSC exam this year and the exam was conducted in the month of March.

The result, once declared, will be available at officail website, bseap.org, and also manabadi.com.

In 2018, the board had declared the SSC result on April 29th, 2018. The board announced that 94.48% of the students who took the AP SSC exam have cleared. The pass percentage for girls is 94.55% while for boys it is 94.41%.