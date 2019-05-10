Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the 12th class result for the Jammu division today, May 10th, a while ago. All the students who had appeared for the 12th class exam this year can check the official website, jkbose.ac.in, to check the result.

Although the official website is down now, students can check the result at this direct link of indiaresults.com

The students can also check their results via SMS. Students need to send an SMS ‘JKBOSE 12 <Roll Number> and send it to 5676750.

JKBOSE is divided into three divisions, Jammu, Kashmir, and Kargil and the result for Jammu division has been released today. The result of other divisions is expected to be declared soon. Earlier, the board had released the 10th class result for the Kashmir division on May 9th, 2019.

How to check JKBOSE Class 12th results

Visit the JKBOSE official website - jkbose.ac.in Click on the result section and then on JKBOSE Class 12th Jammu division result Enter your roll number or name and submit to view the Class 10th result

Download the result for future reference

Students will have to visit their respective schools in order to collect the final marksheet and pass certificate later on. Further, the board is expected to update the website with relevant details on revaluation and compartmental examination process soon.