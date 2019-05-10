Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) is yet to officially comment on the result date for the 2019 10th and 12th board exam. Some outlets are reporting that the result is expected to be declared on May 31st; however, the report also states that the information is unverified. The results are expected to be released at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in

Times of India states that the result might also be released in the third week of May. The report adds that around 1.49 lakh students have appeared for the class 10th UBSE examination and around 1.24 lakh for the class 12th examination. UBSE had conducted the entirely of the examination for both the classes in the month of March.

In 2018, the UBSE had declared the 10th, 11th, and 12th class result on the same day, May 26th, 2018. The students of 12th exam had scored a pass percentage of 78.97% and students of class 10th had managed 74.57%.

Furthermore, in 2018, Divyanshi Raj from Jaspur has topped Class 12, scoring 98.40%, while Kajal Prajapati of Khatima Uddhamsingh Nagar has secured first rank in the UBSE Class 10 exam with a score of 98.40%.