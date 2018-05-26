The results of the Uttarakhand board have been declared for the 10th, 11th and 12th class exams by the Uttarakhand Board Of School Education (UBSE), the exact date of which had been confirmed by the board earlier. The Uttarakhand results can be accessed online at uaresults.nic.in, which is the Uttarakhand board’s official website for checking results. However, the UBSE results don’t seem to have been uploaded yet to the board’s website, ubse.uk.gov.in.

As the Times of India is reporting, Divyanshi Raj from Jaspur has topped Class 12, scoring 98.40%, while Kajal Prajapati of Khatima Uddhamsingh Nagar has secured first rank in the UBSE Class 10 exam with a score of 98.40%. The report also says that 78.97% students passed the UBSE 12th exam, and the Class 10 exam has seen a pass percentage of 74.57%.

Approximately 1.49 lakh students had participated in the 2018 UBSE 10th exam, while about 1.32 lakh students took the Uttarakhand 12th exam. The SSC exam was held between March 5th and March 24th, while the HSC exam was held from March 6th to March 24th of this year.

How to check the 2018 UBSE 10th, 11th or 12th result

Log on to the official results website of the UBSE. Click on the link for the Uttarakhand board 10th, or 11th/12th results. Enter roll number and the Captcha text and click on the Get Result button. You will be able to access your Uttarakhand 10th, 11th and 12th marks this way, and the marks can be printed out.

Of the 1,309 centres in which the 2018 UBSE 10th and 12th exams were conducted, 230 were declared sensitive. Most of sensitive centres come under the districts of Nainital, Pithoragarh, Chamoli and US Nagar.