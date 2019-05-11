Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the 12th class result today, May 11th, 2019, reports Times of India. The exact time of the declaration is not yet known. The TOI states that the result date is confirmed and students can check the result at the official website, pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

The board is expected to declare the merit list and basic details regarding the result first; however, the link where students can check their individual result will get activated later in the day.

The board had declared the 10th class result in a similar fashion when the basic details were released May 8th at around afternoon hours and the result link was activated after 10.00 pm.

How to check PSEB 2019 12th class result:

Visit the PSEB’s official website. Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the home page. Click on the 12th result with flashing ‘Now Available’ tag. Enter the roll number or enter the name and submit. The result will be displayed.

In 2018, PSEB had declared the 12th class result on April 23rd, 2018. The overall pass percentage for the PSEB 2018 Class 12 exam is 65.97%. A total number of 300,417 students took the exam and 198,199 cleared it.

The pass percentage of girls taking the PSEB 2018 Class 12 exam was much higher than that of boys, with 78.25% of girls passing the exam. In contrast, only 60.46% of the boys passed the PSEB exam.

Punjab 10th class students have secured a pass percentage of 85.6% this year, which is around 24 percentage points improvement from the 2018 result. Neha Verma with 99.5% from Ludhiana had topped the 10th class merit list. Nandini Mahajan was placed at the top of the merit list under Sport Quota.