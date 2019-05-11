Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the 12th class result a while ago today, May 11th, 2019. For now, the board has released the merit list and other basic details for the 2019 12th class result. Students can check their individual marks later in the day when the link to check them gets activated. The result can be accessed at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

Once declared, students can check the result in this Indiaresults PSEB page by clicking on the 12th result link.

A report by Indian Express says, the result announcement has been confirmed by the official spokesperson of the Punjab education board. Further, the pass percentage for Class 12th exam is 86.41 percent, the report adds. This year three students bagged the first rank with 98.89 percent. Sarvjot Singh Khalsa from Ludhiana, Aman from Muktsar, and Muskaan Kaur from Nakodar in Jalandhar. All three students scored 445 out of 450 marks

On May 8th, PSEB had declared the class 10th result. Punjab 10th class students have secured a pass percentage of 85.6% this year, which is around 24 percentage points improvement from the 2018 result. Neha Verma with 99.5% from Ludhiana had topped the 10th class merit list.

How to check PSEB 2019 12th class result:

Visit the PSEB’s official website. Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the home page. Click on the 12th result with flashing ‘Now Available’ tag. Enter the roll number or enter the name and submit. The result will be displayed.

In 2018, PSEB had declared the 12th class result on April 23rd, 2018. The overall pass percentage for the PSEB 2018 Class 12 exam is 65.97%. A total number of 300,417 students took the exam and 198,199 cleared it.