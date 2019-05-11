Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, has released the Telangana State EAMCET 2019 preliminary answer keys and response sheet on May 10th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the EAMCET entrance exam for engineering and pharmacy/agricultural courses can access the answer keys and response sheet at the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The press release for the answer keys stated that the candidates can submit their objections against the answers in the prescribed format before 5.00 pm on May 13th, 2019. All objection must come with proper justification without which the challenge will be rejected. Candidates can click on this direct link to submit the objections.

Candidates can click on this direct link to access answer keys and master questions for various subjects. Candidates can click on the relevant subjects to download the answer keys or master question paper. To access candidates’ response sheets, they need to click on this direct link and feed in log-in details.

TS EAMCET 2019 exam was conducted for admissions to UG professional courses around engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy offered in the state of Telangana. The exam was conducted from May 3rd to May 9th, 2019 and the answer keys have been released now. JNTU Hyderabad is conducting EAMCET exam on behalf of TSCHE.

How to download TS EAMCET 2019 answer keys: