Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa has declared the final results for GCET 2019 on its official website - dte.goa.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam conducted on May 7th and 8th, 2019 can now check their final scores from the results PDF published by DTE.

The online application process along with downloading of admit card for 2019 Goa common entrance test (GCET) was held from March 25th to 30th at various exam centres. As the final scores have been declared now, submission of application forms for admission (form A/B/C) together with required enclosures will begin at DTE website from coming May 17th.

Here is the direct link to GCET 2019 results PDF

The last date to submit applications for admission is May 24th and please note that applications submission will be closed on May 19th, Sunday. The application can be submitted from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao and Directorate of Technical Education, Porvorim.

As mentioned, the result has been released in pdf format and is available roll number wise. The result pdf contains individual marks scored by students in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics section. GCET is conducted for admissions to the first year of professional degree courses such as MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, B.E., B.Pharm, B.Arch., AHS, and B.Sc.Nursing in the State of Goa, in the year 2019-20.