Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the result declaration date for Class 10th examination for the year 2019. The results will be declared on May 15th and will be available on numerous website from 9 am onwards. Results can be accessed from SEBA results website - results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in and many more other sites mentioned in the official press release.

The Assam Class 10th exam otherwise known as HSLC/AHM examinations were held in February/March this year which concluded on March 6, 2019. The results will be available on ‘SEBA Results 2019’ mobile application and mobile SMS as well. To receive the Assam Class 10th results via SMS please follow the below-given steps.

BSNL users can send SMS to 57766 in the following format

SEBA <space> <roll number> to 57766

Here is the direct link to the official press release by SEBA which includes links to websites where the SEBA class 10th results will be declared on May 15th at 9 am. Further, the result packets would be made available to Officer-in-charge for HSLC/AHM Examination prior to result declaration. Pass certificates for the students will also be made available to Officer-in-charges who would distribute the same only after 11 am on the day of result declaration.

Once the results are declared candidates will be able to check the results online using their respective roll number. Moreover, the candidates who intend to get their evaluated answer script re-checked or photocopy of answer scripts will have to apply through the SEBA online portal - sebaonline.org. The online facility for result revaluation will be available from May 17th till 31st, 2019. Candidates are advised to make a note of this.