For 7 days, Alwar cops sat on Dalit gangrape, waited for polls to end
It took the Rajasthan police seven days to make the first arrest after an 18-year-old Dalit woman complained that she was gangraped by five men in Alwar, in front of her husband.
On April 26, five bike-borne men on the Alwar-Thanagazi highway forcibly abducted a couple and dragged them behind sand dunes off the road. They gangraped the woman, filmed the act and robbed the couple of Rs 2,000.
Donald Trump orders raising tariffs on essentially all remaining imports from China
United States President Donald Trump has ordered his top officials to begin the process to raise tariffs on almost all the imports from China, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.
Expected to escalate trade war between US and China, the latest Trump move came as the Chinese Vice Premier concluded his two days of trade talks with the US team led by Lighthizer.
Cyril Ramaphosa’s party wins South Africa elections with majority
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ruling ANC won re-election on Friday with an absolute majority in parliament, results showed, but with diminished support, complicating economic revival and anti-corruption efforts.
The African National Congress (ANC) held a comfortable lead with 57.73 percent at 1615 GMT after 95 percent of voting districts were officially tallied following Wednesday’s vote.