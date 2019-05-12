Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Civil Judge recruitment exam. The admit is available for download on JPSC website - jpsc.gov.in and candidate can access the same using registration number and date of birth details. The recruitment exam is being conducted for the post of civil judge at the junior division and the preliminary exam is scheduled on May 27, 2019.

The admit cards were released on the website from May 11, 2019 onwards and can be downloaded till May 27th. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the hall ticket as early as possible because no candidate without a valid admit card will be allowed to appear for the exam. In case any candidate faces a problem in downloading the same, they can raise their concern with the official helpline, 06512213009 from 11 am to 6 pm.

How to download JPSC Civil Judge admit card

Visit the official website of JPSC - jpsc.gov.in Click on the link for admit card for the civil judge from the home page A new page will open up, alternatively here is the direct link to the admit card page Use your registration number and date of birth detail to access the admit card Submit and take a print out of the hall ticket for future reference

The exam which is for 100 marks, will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm on May 27th. For candidate who due unforeseen reasons are unable to download their admit card from JPSC website, they can request the commission for their hall tickets on May 24th and 25th. They will have to send their request application along with the registration number and date of birth details. Here is the official press release regarding the Civil Judge admit card.