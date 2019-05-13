Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Ananthapur, has declared the AP ECET 2019 examination result today, May 13th, 2019, a while ago. All the candidates who are eagerly waiting for the result can check it at the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/ECET The result was expected to be declared at 11.30 am but was delayed by around an hour’s time. The result can also be accessed at manabadi.com.

Candidates can access the AP ECET 2019 result in this direct link.

JNTU had conducted the examination of ECET 2019 on April 30th and the answer keys were released on May 1st. The final answer keys have also been released now along with the result which students can access in this direct link. The link has master question paper and final answer keys for all the subjects.

How to access the AP ECET 2019 result:

Visit the AP ECET official website. Click on the result link on the home page. A new page which will open where candidates need to feed in the registration number and the ECET hall ticket number and click on ‘View Result’. The result will be displayed on the screen, which can be printed out for reference.

Now that the result has been declared, the counselling process for admissions will start based on the score that the candidates have obtained. ECET exam is conducted for lateral entry to Engineering and Pharmacy courses offered at various institutions in the state for diploma holders in Engineering and BSc candidates.