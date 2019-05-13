National Testing Agency (NTA) recently finished accepting applications for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), UG, PG, and AICE JRF/SRF entrance examination for 2019. The online application process began since April 1st, 2019 on its website - ntaicar.nic.in. Now candidates who have applied for the entrance have the opportunity make corrections to their online applications, if any, starting today, May 13th till May 20th, 2019.

It must be recalled that the last day to submit online applications for the ICAR AIEEA 2019 was extended last time from April 30th to May 8th. Similarly, the dates for online correction were pushed ahead as well. As per new dates, the last date to make online corrections to submitted applications is May 20th.

The ICAR AIEEA 2019 exam for undergraduate, postgraduate and junior research fellowship is scheduled to be conducted on July 1st, 2019. The admit cards for the entrance will be made available from June 10th onwards. Here is the detailed notification regarding the application extension released on May 3rd.

ICAR conducts All India Entrance Examinations for admission to UG, PG & Ph.D Courses in agriculture universities and award of scholarships and fellowships. The entrance examination for undergraduate, postgraduate, and JRF/SRF entrance examination will be conducted on July 1st and the admit card for the same will be released on June 5th, 2019.