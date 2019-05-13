Maharashtra CET Cell has declared the 2019 MAH LLB (Five Years) CET 2019 result today at around 3.30 pm. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check their marks and their rank in the merit list at the official website, mahacet.org. The result was expected to be declared at 5.00 pm but was declared a little earlier.

Bharat Harane topped the merit list with a score of 138 out of a possible 150 marks. The second and third places were grabbed with Aarohi Saumya Chaudhri and Ninad Sunil Ajane with 137 and 136 marks, respectively. A total number of 18,114 candidates had appeared for the exam.

Candidates can access the merit list in this direct link.

MAH LLB CET 2019 examination was conducted on April 21st, 2019. The application process began on January 28th, 2019 and went on until March 11th, 2018. The exam is conducted for admissions to 5-year integrated LLB courses offered at various institutions in the state of Maharashtra.

How to access MAH LLB 2019 CET merit list: