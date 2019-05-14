National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier announced that Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) and Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) 2019 admit card will be available for download from May 14th, 2019. All the students who have applied to appear for these two exams can download the admit card from the official website - ntajnu.nic.in.

A notification in regard was published by NTA which stated that the change in admit card issuance schedule was due the extension provided by the agency for the online application process. The application process was supposed to end on April 15th but was pushed ahead until April 18th, 2019. Thus, the admit card issuance previously scheduled on April 22nd, has now been re-scheduled to May 14th.

JNUEE 2019 is being conducted for admissions to various UG, PG, and Ph.D programmes offered by the university. The JNUEE test will be conducted from May 27th to May 30th, 2019. The JNUEE result for courses without viva voce will be declared before June 18th and with viva voce will be declared by July 8th, 2019.

On the other hand, the CEEB 2019 entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 30th from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the result for the CEEB is expected to be declared in the second week of June 2019. The CEEB exam is conducted for admissions to MSc Biotechnology courses offered by colleges under the JNU. There are 32 institutions spread throughout the country that will conduct admissions for the MSc Biotechnology course via CEEB 2019.