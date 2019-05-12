National Testing Agency (NTA) released a notification on Saturday, May 11th, announcing that Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) and CEEB exam 2019 admit card will be available for download from May 14th, 2019. All the students who have applied to appear for these two exams conducted for admissions to JNU can download the admit card from the official website, ntajnu.nic.in.

The notification stated that the change in admit card issuance schedule was prompted because of the extension provided by the agency for the application process. The application process was supposed to end on April 15th but was extended until April 18th, 2019. The admit card was supposed to be issued on April 22nd according to the official prospectus.

How to download JNUEE and CEEB 2019 admit card:

1. Visit the NTA JNUEE/CEEB 2019 official website.

2. Click on the link to download admit card for the exams.

3. Enter the necessary information and submit.

4. The admit card can be downloaded and printed out.

JNUEE 2019 will conduct the entrance exam for admissions to various UG, PG, and Ph.D programmes offered by the university. The JNUEE test wil be conducted from May 27th to May 30th, 2019. The JNUEE result for courses without viva voce will be declared before June 18th and with viva voce will be declared by July 8th, 2019.

The CEEB 2019 entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 30th from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the result for the CEEB is expected to be declared in the second week of June 2019. The CEEB exam is conducted for admissions to MSc Biotechnology courses offered by colleges under the JNU. There are 32 institutions spread throughout the country that will conduct admissions for the MSc Biotechnology course via CEEB 2019.