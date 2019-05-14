Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018. The admit cards available for download on SSC regional websites and can be downloaded using candidate registration ID or name and date of details from the admit card page at SSC website - ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice date March 22nd, the SSC will be conducting the JHT Paper-II Examination 2018 on Sunday, 26th May 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm. The examination will be conducted in Delhi only. Candidates who had qualified in Paper-I examination will only be eligible to appear for Paper-II. A total of 15,573 candidates appeared in this examination and 2041 candidates have qualified in the said examination being eligible for appearing in Paper-II.

The paper II examination for SSC JHT 2018 will be a descriptive Paper comprising questions related to translation and essay carrying 200 marks. Further update on examination and information on the issue of Admit Cards will be provided on the website of the concerned Regional Offices.

How to download SSC JHT 2018 paper II admit card