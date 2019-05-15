MP Board 10th and 12th result declared at mpresults.nic.in LIVE UPDATE
The 12th class students scored a pass percentage of 72.37% and class 10th students secured a percentage of 61.32% with girls outshining boys in both the classes
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the class 10th and class 12th result today, May 15th, exactly at 11.00 am. Along with these results, the 12th vocational exam results were also declared today. The result can be accessed at the MP Board’s official result website, mpresults.nic.in.
Students can access the 10th or HSC result at this direct link. The 12th class result can be accessed in this direct link. The class 12th vocational exam result can be accessed in this direct link.
The class 12th students improved their pass percentage compared to 2018. The overall pass percentage for class 12th is 72.37%. The stream-wise pass percentage for 12th class is as follows: Humanities - 70.5%, Science - 72.64%, Commerce 77.05%, Agriculture 68.45%, Fine Arts - 86.27%, and Home Science 79.6%.
However, the class 10th result declined this year compared to 2018. The class 10th students scored a pass percentage of 61.32%. In both classes, girls performed better than boys. For class 12th, girls managed to secure a pass percentage of 76.31% and boys 68.94%; whereas, in class 10th, girls managed a pass percentage of 63.69% versus 59.15% pass percentage secured by boys.
The top position in the merit list for the 12th class was secured by Arya Jain (Science-Maths group) from Ashok Nagar and Vivek Gupta (Commerce Group) from Bhopal who scored 486 marks. Detailed merit and stream-wise breakdown can be accessed in this link.
The merit list for class 10th was topped by Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamrakar from Sagar who scored 499 marks out of a possible 500. The second place was grabbed by Dependra Kumar Ahirvar from Sagar with 497 marks. Six students with 496 marks managed to secured the third place in the merit list. The whole list can be accessed in this link.
How to access the MPBSE 10th and 12th class result:
- Visit the MP Board results website.
- Click on the 10th or 12th class result, which is relevant.
- Enter the Roll Number and Application Number and click on ‘Submit’.
- The result will be displayed which can be printed out.
Around 11 lakh and 8 lakh students have appeared for the 10th and 12th class examination this year from the state. The students, once the result is declared, can visit the official website and click on the relevant link to access the result.
In 2018, the board had declared the result on May 14th for the 10th and 12th classes together. The pass percentage for class 12th has been 68%. Students of 10th class registered a pass percentage of 66%.
10:51 am: The result is expected to be announced in 10 minutes. Students are advised to keep their admit cards/hall tickets ready so that they can feed in necessary information to access their result.
10:38 am: Around 21 lakh students appeared for the 2019 board exams from the state of which 11.4 lakh participated in the 10th class board exam and 7.69 lakh, reports Indianexpress.com.
10:16 am: The board had conducted the examinations in the month of March and April. The 12th class exam was conducted from March 3rd to April 2nd, 2019, whereas the 10th class was conducted from March 1st to March 27th, 2019.
10:04 am: The board officials had confirmed on Monday that the result will be releasing today. The result is also expected to be available at mpbse.nic.in.
10.02 am: In 2018, the board had declared the 10th and 12th class result on May 14th. The pass percentage for 12th class was 68% and for 10th class was 66%. Girls had performed better than boys in both the classes.
9:55 am: The result is expected to be declared at 11.00 am and students can access the result at mpresults.nic.in.
9:54 am: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE is all set to declare the HSC (Class 10th) and HSSC (Class 12th) examination result today.