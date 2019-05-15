National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the admit card for the UGC NET 2019 examination today, May 15th, 2019. This is according to the official schedule of the NTA NET 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the UGC NET 2019 examination can download the admit card from the official website, ntanet.nic.in.

NTA is scheduled to conduct the UGC NET 2019 examination in the month of June. The dates on which the exams will be conducted are June 20th, June 21st, June 24th, June 25th, June 26th, June 27th, and June 28th. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift is from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the exam, depending on the scores, are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions. To be eligible for JRF, candidate must be below the age of 28. Assistant Lectureship position does not have any age stipulation.

How to download NTA UGC NET 2019 admit card: