State Bank of India (SBI) has issued 2019 Clerk or Junior Associates recruitment pre-examination training call letter today, May 15th, 2019. Candidates from SC/ST and religious minorities who have opted to avail for the pre-examination training can download the call letter from the official website, sbi.co.in.

Pre-examination training facility is provided for candidates from marginalised sections of society to help them prepare for the SBI preliminary examination. Candidates from SC or ST or religious minority section need to choose to avail this training at the time of the application. The exact date and centre where the training will be conducted will be mentioned on the call letter.

Candidates can click on this direct link to access the call letter download page for SBI Clerk 2019 recruitment.

SBI had issued the 2019 JA recruitment notification on April 12th, 2019 and the application process went on until May 3rd, 2019. The JA recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8,653 positions of Junior Associates. The first stage of the recruitment, preliminary exam, will be conducted in the month of June. Candidates who clear this stage will appear for the Main exam before the final selection.

Step-by-Step process to download SBI JA pre-exam training call letter: