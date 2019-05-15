National Testing Agency was expected to release the UGC NET 2019 examination admit card today. However, a notice was released a while ago stating that the admit card will be released on May 27th, 2019. No reasons were cited for the postponement. The admit card will be released on May 27th at the official website, ntanet.nic.in.

NTA is scheduled to conduct the UGC NET 2019 examination on June 20th, June 21st, June 24th, June 25th, June 26th, June 27th, and June 28th. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift is from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the exam, depending on the scores, are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions. To be eligible for JRF, candidate must be below the age of 28. Assistant Lectureship position does not have any age stipulation.

NTA had released the UGC NET 2019 notification on March 1st and the application process went on until March 30th, 2019. The NTA is scheduled to declare the UGC NET 2019 result on July 15th, 2019.