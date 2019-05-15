All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued admit card for the 2019 MBBS entrance examination a while ago today, May 15th. The admit card is available for download at the official website, aiimsexams.org. Candidates who have successfully applied for the exam can download the admit card once declared by logging on to the website.

AIIMS is scheduled to conduct the entrance exam for the MBBS course on May 25th and May 26th, 2019. The exam will be conducted on in two shifts and it will be a computer-based test. The admit card will have all the details of the exam centre, time of the exam, important instructions. The candidates must read all the instructions before going to the exam. They should also carry a valid Id proof along with the admit card.

Candidates can click on this direct link to access the log-in page to download the admit card.

AIIMS is a premier medical institution of India and runs MBBS courses at 15 centres in India which include New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

How to download AIIMS 2019 MBBS exam admit card:

Visit the AIIMS exam website. Click on the ‘Academic Courses’ tab and click on ‘MBBS” in the ‘Undergraduate’ column. Enter the ‘Login’ details and enter the candidate page. The admit card can be accessed from this page which needs to be printed out.

Moreover, the result for AIIMS PG entrance exams were to be announced on Monday, May 13th, 2019, but due to the effect of Cyclone Fani in Odisha, the examination at Bhubaneswar could not be conducted on Sunday, May 5th, 2019. Thus, the result now will be declared only after conducting the examination in Bhubaneswar.