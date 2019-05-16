Realme debuted with their flagship handset in China on Wednesday, May 15th. The new handset, Realme X was unveiled for the first time in China. The new handset packs quite the punch with premium features on board such as the notch-less display, in-display fingerprint sensor, pop-up selfie camera and more. These are the features otherwise seen on only premium phones but Realme has managed to keep the price extremely competitive as well.

Realme X has been priced at CNY 1,199 (approx Rs 12,300) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants are priced at CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 13,300) and CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 15,400) respectively, Business Today report says.

Such competitive pricing for a phone that boasts of a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera allowing for a wide, immersive display is quite a feat. The smartphone also comes with a 48M primary camera with Sony’s IMX586 sensor that supports Nightscape and Chroma Boost modes, AI scene detection and 960fps super slo-mo recording. Moreover, Realme X has retained the headphone jack and packs a 3,765 mAh battery, and Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Separately, the company’s Twitter handle has just confirmed that the new phone will be launched in India soon. No specific dateline for the launch has been revealed yet but this is exciting news for the Indian smartphone market nonetheless.

Further, Realme X comes in two attractive gradient colours - blue and white. The company has also announced a special edition colour inspired by onions and garlic.