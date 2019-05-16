Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the 2019 10th class result for the state a while ago today, May 16th, 2019. There was a lot of speculation that the result will be coming soon but no exact date was confirmed. All the students can check their results at jacresults.com.

The students managed to score a pass percentage of 70.77% this year, which means they have registered a tremendous improvement in the pass percentage compared to 2018. Last year the pass percentage was just about 59.4%. The board also managed to declare the much earlier compared to 2018 when it was declared on June 11th.

Students can check the JAC 10th 2019 result in this direct link.

For a change, boys got a better pass percentage compared to girls. The pass percentage among boys is 72.99%, whereas girls scored a percentage of 68.67%, reports LiveHindustan. Around 31.01 lakh students cleared the exam out of 43,82 lakh students who had appeared for it.

How to access JAC 2019 10th class result: