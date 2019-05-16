While students who have given 2019 UP B.Ed JEE entrance exam conducted by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilakhand University are still waiting for their results, the university has declared several UG and PG examination results.

The university has declared results UG first, second and third year for BCom, BA, and BSc, UG Odd semester exams, and PG Main examination results 2019. All the results can be accessed at the official website. mjpru.ac.in and indiaresults.com MJPRU page.

The university is yet to reveal when the UP B.Ed. JEE result will be announced. The official date of the result was May 10th to May 15th; however, the official page is yet to reflect any links to check the results. Several outlets are claiming the results have been declared, but yet to provide any links where students can check it.

All the UG for BCom, BA and BSc, and PG results of 2019 were declared on May 15th. The official MJPRU website has been facing some issues since yesterday but the Indiaresults page is up and running.

Students of UG (BA, BSc, BCom) First, Second and Third year can access their results in this direct link. The Odd semester result and PG Main exam result can be accessed in this direct link.