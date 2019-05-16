Osmania University, Hyderabad, has released the Telangana State LAWCET and PGLCET 2019 hall ticket on May 15th, 2019. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the LAWCET and PGLCET 2019 examination can download the hall ticket from the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2019 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 20th, 2019 from 11.00 am to 12.30 pm. LAWCET exam is conducted for for admission into 3 / 5 years law courses (LL.B) and PGLCET exam is for admission into LL.M courses offered by State Universities in Telangana State including their affiliated colleges.

How to download TS LAWCET/PGLCET 2019 hall ticket:

Log in to the TS LAWCET/PGLCET 2019 official website. Click on the link (direct link) to download the hall ticket. Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth and Hall Ticket Number and click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’ button. The hall ticket will get downloaded which can be printed out.

TS LAWCET/PGLCET 2019 notification was released March 15th, 2019 and the application process without the late fee went on until May 7th, 2019. The answer key for the exam is expected to be released on May 23rd and the result for the LAWCET and PGLCET is expected to be declared on June 2nd, 2019.